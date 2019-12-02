Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Celebrates Her 38th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Princess'

Britney Spears is surrounded by love on her 38th birthday!

Sam Asghari, 25, shared a sweet post on his Instagram Monday in celebration of his pop star girlfriend’s birthday. “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you!” he wrote.

“You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆,” he continued. “My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice“

In the video he shared, the couple of two years is seen ice skating together in a rink that was dimly lit with hot-pink lights. The fitness buff hilariously took a tumble and a person is heard laughing in the background. Luckily, Spears was able to maintain her balance.

The singer — who is celebrating her birthday in Miami with Asghari — is feeling positive after a tough year. “Britney is good. She and Sam are doing well,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She sees Sam as much as she can, but he also has his career. Britney is very supportive of it.”

Last year, Asghari shared a steamy picture of himself posing topless as Spears — in a blue, cheetah-print bikini — kissed him on the cheek ahead of her 37th birthday.

The couple were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and have been inseparable ever since.

In between hitting the gym, hiking and spending time with her two sons — Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12 — Spears often shares adorable moments between the lovebirds on social media.