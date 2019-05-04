Britney Spears Enjoys Bikini Yoga as She Dances to Cardi B’s ‘I Like It’ After Treatment

Image zoom Britney Spears/Instagram

You want a hot body? Look hot in a bikini? Britney Spears is showing how!

The pop star, 37, put her abs on display over the weekend, posting a fitness video on Instagram that showed her going through a sexy yoga flow.

Set to Cardi B and Bad Bunny’s hit song “I Like It,” throughout the clip, Spears worked her way through a series of impressive poses — including a one-arm plank and a handstand, which she was able to hold as she walked around on her hands — while wearing a zebra-print bikini and enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

Seemingly in a nod to Cardi herself, Spears also included a saucy split in the routine, as she bounced up and down, showing off her incredible flexibility.

“Yoga on the green,” Spears captioned the video, adding a variety of playful emojis.

In another nod to the song, she added, “I really like it LIKE THAT !!”

The singer shared the clip just over a week after she checked out of an “all-encompassing wellness facility” and returned home.

Spears checked out of the “all-encompassing wellness facility” where she was being treated on April 25. A source previously told PEOPLE that Sam Asghari, Spears’ boyfriend of two years, picked her up and drove her home.

“Britney is back at home and is very happy about it,” a Spears family insider told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the pop star would be spending her first weekend home with her sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, as well as her boyfriend.

While she was still checked into the facility last month, Spears revealed she’d lost five lbs. amid her ongoing treatment.

“Who knew stress would be a great weight loss? Yay for me,” she quipped during a workout video.

Prior to checking out of the facility, Spears also went on to assure her fans that she was doing okay.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” she added. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Referencing the #FreeBritney movement, the “Piece of Me” singer went into further detail about her situation in the caption writing, “I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!”

“Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” Spears continued.

She also praised her fans for their overwhelming support.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she wrote. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

A source close to Spears previously told PEOPLE the singer made the decision to get help all on her own.

“She recognized she needed to focus on her own health and sought treatment,” the source said. “No one forced her to go.”

The medicine Spears was previously taking had lost some efficacy over time, PEOPLE learned. As doctors weaned her off the old medicine cocktail and created a new, tweaked regimen, the adjustment period was challenging.

On April 3, the mother of two alluded to taking some time off when she posted an empowering quote — “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit” — to her Instagram, along with the caption: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’ :).”

That same day, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that the singer checked into a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”

At the time, a separate source close to the family told PEOPLE, “Britney just needed to focus on herself” as she cared for her father, Jamie Spears, who has been dealing with health setbacks since suffering a ruptured colon last year.

In January, Spears had previously announced that she would be taking an indefinite break from work to support her father and focus on her family.

“It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” Spears tweeted on Jan. 4. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

“We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” Spears said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In the coming weeks, a conservatorship status hearing is scheduled for May 10. (In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, permanent conservator of Spears’ affairs. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet. Wallet resigned his role in March, according to documents obtained by The Blast.)