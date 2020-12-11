Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys Drop New Collaboration 'Matches'

"We’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day," the Backstreet Boys said on the new track

Kids of the '90s rejoice! Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys just dropped a new collaboration together.

At midnight on Friday, the 39-year-old pop songstress announced the reissue of the deluxe version of her 2016 album, Glory, which features her new song with the all-male vocal group, titled "Matches."

The electro-pop track features Spears' vocals intertwined with that of the Backstreet Boys as they sing about a dangerous love.

"'Matches' featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now!!!!" Spears posted on Instagram following the song's release. "I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now ... including 'Swimming in the Stars' and the 'Mood Ring' remixes!!!! The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing … like I can't even believe it!!! I hope it brings you joy. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!!"

Similarly, the Backstreet Boys — consisting of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — also posted about the new collab, tweeting, "What a GLORIOUS day it is... we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!"

Following the song's release, a slew of fans of both Spears' and the Backstreet Boys posted about the new track and shared their excitement on social media.

"this is a big deal! I REPEAT, THIS IS A BIG DEAL," one user wrote as another added, "Honestly, they should just do a whole album together."

The new version of Spears' latest album includes the 17 tracks originally released on the deluxe version of Glory, alongside previously unreleased songs and an array of remixes of her tune, "Mood Ring (By Demand)."

"Matches" also comes just weeks after Spears' dropped her previously unreleased song, "Swimming In The Stars," in November.

Earlier this year, Spears also surprised fans with a new cover of her 2016 LP, which she said she released after her loyal legion of supporters helped to get Glory to climb to the top of the iTunes album chart years after its release.