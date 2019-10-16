Back to Blonde! Britney Spears Celebrates New Golden Locks a Month After Her Last Color Change

Britney Spears has decided blondes have more fun!

The 37-year-old pop star shared a new video on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that her long locks have been dyed back to their signature blonde color.

“So maybe blondes do have more fun 😉😉😉😉,” wrote Spears, who just debuted a brunette hairstyle in September.

“It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup …. but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! 🏖😉🏖😉😉😉😉 PS Just got out of pool so hair is wet … sorry!!!” she added in the caption.

The clip featured Spears making kissy faces at the camera, with her long hair swept up into a messy bun. The “Toxic” singer wore a white tube top and a dainty silver necklace as she lounged on a couch to watch the movie.

Though her post was shared on Tuesday night, it’s not clear exactly when Spears went back to blonde.

The singer first showed off her brown tresses on September 4, revealing on Instagram that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, inspired the switch. Before that, Spears hadn’t sported brown hair since 2013.

“Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! 👠 Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption for a video featuring the hairstyle.

On October 10, Spears shared a video of herself bike riding through her neighborhood with blonde hair.

But on Monday, the singer shared a photo from her recent Maui trip where she showed off her brunette locks.

As Spears is on an indefinite work hiatus, it seems that the Hawaii trip was a therapeutic one for the star.

“Nothing heals more than the ocean 🌊” she wrote in the caption for the photo shared from the trip. “I always feel so alive when I see the ocean 🌊”

“In Maui …. it’s literally turquoise … it’s unbelievable !!!” she continued. “This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there. In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices …. we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her every time I go to this magical place ….. here I know there is more.”

The vacation came shortly after Spears announced that she would be taking some time for herself to “focus on what I really want.”

Earlier this year, Spears said on Twitter that she would be taking a break from work after her dad, Jamie, suffered from a colon rupture. (Most recently, Jamie stepped down temporarily as his daughter’s conservator and the two are not on speaking terms).

“I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!” she addressed her Instagram followers in a post featuring a slide show of some of her onstage moments.

“I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world !!!”