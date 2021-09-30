Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday after 13 years

Britney Spears' Attorney Speaks Out After Dad Jamie Is Suspended as Her Conservator: 'We're All Very Happy'

Britney Spears' lawyer is speaking out after a long-awaited hearing that saw her father, Jamie Spears, suspended as the conservator of her estate.

Addressing the crowd outside the courtroom Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart told reporters Jamie "is suspended today. [The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy."

When asked by PEOPLE if he has spoken to Britney yet, Rosengart replied, "We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy."

Spears, 39, posted to Instagram shortly thereafter, sharing a video of herself in a plane captioned, "On Cloud 9 right now."

Spears and Rosengart had previously asked the court to suspend Jamie, 69, and formally appoint a temporary successor — a request that was finally granted on Wednesday by Judge Brenda Penny.

"[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," Penny said.

CPA John Zabel was appointed as a temporary replacement in Jamie's place, and will hold the post until Dec. 31.

Britney did not attend the hearing, though her father and mother, Lynne Spears, called in via audio.

Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, told the court that her client had not spoken to his daughter "in many months, but [would] love to."

"Everything Jamie has done is in [Britney's] best interest," Thoreen said.

During the hearing, Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of being "cruel" and "abusive" toward Britney, and noted that his client "wants," "needs" and "deserves an orderly transition."

He also made note of a 2019 restraining order that Britney's two teen sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, and were granted against their grandfather. Later, he told the court, "I believe we'll find evidence of his corruption."

"This man does not belong in her life for another day," Rosengart said. "He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. ... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. ... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today."

The "Piece of Me" singer has been looking to regain her independence since she was placed under a conservatorship 13 years ago. Jodi Montgomery, her longtime care manager, remains her personal conservator after temporarily stepping into the role in place of Jamie in September 2019.

Wednesday's hearing came weeks after Rosengart and Jamie Spears both officially filed to end Britney's conservatorship, with each claiming that it no longer served a purpose and should be terminated immediately.

Rosengart had pushed to have Jamie suspended, though Jamie had previously requested that the court allow him to step down instead. Just days before he was suspended, Jamie requested that Britney's petition for a temporary conservator be denied, in part because he and his legal team expected the conservatorship to end soon.