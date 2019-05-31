Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation: 'She Was Very Happy'

"Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school," a source tells PEOPLE

By
Karen Mizoguchi
May 31, 2019 02:31 PM

Britney Spears is feeling extra proud this week.

The 37-year-old pop star, who is continuing to focus on her health after seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility earlier this year, attended 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s eighth grade graduation this week.

“She was very happy to be a part of the graduation,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively of Spears, who also shares 12-year-old son Jayden James with ex Kevin Federline.

“Kevin and [his wife] Victoria attended as well,” the source says of Federline and Victoria Prince, whom he married in August 2013. (They have two daughters, Jordan Kay, 7, and 4-year-old Peyton Marie.)

“Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their school work very seriously,” the source adds.

RELATED: Britney Spears Is ‘Very Happy’ to Be Back Home & Will Spend the ‘Weekend with Her Boys:’ Source

Spears has been spending quality time with her boys after leaving treatment in late April as she continues to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery after he suffered a life-threatening colon rupture last year.

“Britney loves her boys and is always so excited to see them. They mostly stay at Kevin’s house, but often visit Britney,” a Spears family source recently told PEOPLE. “The boys are very busy with school, sports activities and homework during the week.”

The last time fans saw a glimpse of Spears’ boys on social media was on Christmas Eve 2018 when she shared a selfie video of herself and Sean Preston having fun with a reindeer filter.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.