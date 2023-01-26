Britney Spears Asks Fans to 'Respect' Her Privacy After Calls to Police Prompt Welfare Check

Britney Spears is requesting her privacy after a flood of calls from concerned fans to local police resulted in a welfare check.

The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 41, shared a statement to Twitter on Thursday asking her legion of followers to take a step back after "some prank phone calls" prompted law enforcement to visit her home Tuesday night.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," she wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

Spears clarified that police officers never entered her home, and "left immediately" after they approached her gate and "quickly realized there was no issue."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."

The star signed her note, "All the love, B."

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE that deputies received multiple calls around 11 p.m. on Tuesday from fans concerned that Spears had deleted her Instagram account.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger," the spokesperson said.

The singer, who frequently uses the platform to vent her frustrations on the limitations placed upon her by her since-terminated conservatorship, and to air grievances with family members, has deleted her Instagram account on several occasions in the past before reinstating it. Her Twitter account remains active.

Britney Spears. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Fans have previously expressed concern over the singer's social media habits, and last month, her husband Sam Asghari denied claims that he was the one controlling what was shared on her Instagram.

"I don't even control what we have for dinner," the actor and fitness trainer, 28, recently joked to photographers.

"In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where [some fans are] coming from," he said. "They're just being protective. If anything they're being good fans."