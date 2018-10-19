She's Back! Britney Spears Announces a New Residency in Vegas 9 Months After Piece of Me Show

Gimme, gimme more!

On Thursday, Britney Spears announced her return to Las Vegas with a new residency show, titled Domination, that will launch at Park Theater at Park MGM, which is the same venue where Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith will be performing their respective shows.

Her first show is scheduled in February 2019.

The announcement came via livestream broadcast on Ellen DeGeneres‘ YouTube channel at Toshiba Plaza from Sin City, where there was even a parade to celebrate the big news.

Spears, 36, will reportedly rake in $507,000 per show, making her the highest paid performer in Vegas. Céline Dion previously held that title.

October is an extra special month for the pop star, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “…Baby One More Time,” which was released on October 23, 1998. In addition, Spears will finish her Piece of Me Tour on Oct. 21 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

A week before official news of the residency, Spears had teased her fans and followers about the “huge announcement” on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which many fans presumed would be a new album.

It’s been nine months since Spears last took the stage in Vegas in January at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which was the home of her much-lauded residency “Britney: Piece of Me” since December 2013.

For her final show, the mother of two rang in the new year on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Spears’ show had grossed over $100 million in ticket sales as of January 2017, and had been seen by over 700,000 fans.

At the time her “Piece of Me” residency concluded, Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “She might tour, she might work on a new album. It’s too early to talk specifics about anything.”

Tickets for Spears’ new residency show are available Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.