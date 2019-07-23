Image zoom Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears made a surprise appearance at the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood premiere Monday night, and she had a special guest join her — boyfriend Sam Asghari!

The appearance marks the couple’s first premiere appearance together, though they were photographed together at last year’s GLAAD Awards when Spears accepted the Vanguard Award, Asghari skipped the red carpet.

On Monday, Spears wore a stunning red mini dress with a tiny cutout in the middle, topping off the look with a glittery silver choker necklace, chunky black heels, and her long blonde tresses in a glamorous up-do. Asghari wore a handsome beige suit with a skinny black tie.

The couple happily posed for photos on the red carpet and even shared a kiss.

A source tells PEOPLE that Spears is “excited for the movie,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Spears shared the special experience on Instagram, saying in a caption underneath two photos of herself and her personal trainer beau, “Our first premiere ⭐️ “

While Spears and Asghari’s relationship has been heavily documented on social media, this is one of the few major events the pair has attended. But when they do step out, it certainly makes an impression — Spears’ appearance at the GLAAD Awards last August stole the show.

“Britney broke the damn show! Everybody lost their minds!” said host Wanda Sykes after the pop princess accepted her award at the time, which she was given for promoting equality and acceptance as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Most recently, the “Oops I Did It Again” singer has been documenting her summertime adventures with Asghari. Just last week, the mother of two shared a video to Instagram dancing poolside, captioning the post “What a fun summer👙 @samasghari.”

The couple has been busy having fun in the sun this summer, enjoying a romantic vacation in Miami just last month. Spears also spent some time with her mom Lynne this summer in Turks & Caicos.

Asghari and Spears started dating after meeting on the set of the pop star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, making their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

Asghari has also been a strong supporter of Spears throughout her turbulent year, standing by her side through her dad’s illness and her own wellness treatment.