Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married! All the Details
Wedding bells are ringing for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari!
Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the longtime couple said "I do" Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Around 60 guests were in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.
According to sources, Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."
"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."
Ahead of the festivities, an insider revealed Spears, 40, had been envisioning her wedding day for nearly nine months.
"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."
Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were not in attendance at the wedding but are "happy" for their mom, a lawyer for Kevin Federline told PEOPLE on Thursday.
Spears and Asghari were first romantically linked after they met on set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video. Spears later revealed in a radio interview in 2017 that she and Asghari, 28, took nearly "five months" to reconnect after her video shoot.
"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she said about digging up his phone number. "He's just a really fun, funny person."
Fast forward and the couple announced their engagement last September, months before her conservatorship was terminated in November. At the time, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen told PEOPLE that he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."
RELATED: Britney Spears Is 'So Excited' About Wedding to Sam Asghari and 'Wants It to Be Perfect': Source
"Britney is ecstatic," a source told PEOPLE after Asghari popped the question at her Los Angeles home.
In February, the couple added their Australian Shepherd puppy Sawyer to the family. "Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram at the time.
Last month, Spears gave fans a peek at her wedding-day look while introducing her new cat Wendy.
"Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼♀️ !!!" Spears wrote alongside a snapshot of the feline sitting atop white tulle fabric.
RELATED VIDEO: Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, 'The World Is Ours Baby,' in Sweet Instagram Post
Asghari previously posted a throwback photo of himself and the singer kissing to his Instagram Story, in which she held up her ring finger to show off her bling.
"Our lives has [sic] been a real fairytale. Happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen," wrote Asghari. Apparently alluding to their nuptials, he continued, "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."
- Buddy Valastro's 5th Hand Surgery Was a 'Game Changer' After His Accident—But He Will Have 1 More
- Buddy Valastro Says It's Time to Share More About His Kids: 'Break That Fourth Wall Down'
- First Look: New Collection of Intimate Paul Newman Photos Captures the Icon's 'Goofball' Side
- LANCO's New Music Video for 'Low Class Lovers' Takes 'Feeling Out of Place' to a New Level — Watch!