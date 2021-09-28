Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Joke About Having a Baby Together

Britney Spears recently shared that she wants to have a baby but her conservators won't allow it

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are having a little fun on Instagram.

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer and Asghari, 27, joked about welcoming a newborn baby.

"Exclusive! We had a baby 😂😂What should we name her?" Asghari wrote over a clip of Spears dancing with a baby doll on his Instagram Story.

"Oh, look at that! You look just like each other," he quipped as his future wife gave the doll a kiss.

In another clip, Asghari teases, "She's talented, got that choreography down," before Spears can be heard in the background adding, "She's a natural like her mama," as they both laugh.

Asghari also made an appearance on Instagram Live Monday before Spears told him to sign off.

The pop star returned to Instagram last week following a weekend trip to Palm Springs with her fiancé. At the time, Spears deleted her account, sharing on Twitter that she was going to be "taking a little break" to celebrate her engagement.

Spears and Asghari got engaged Sept. 12, sharing the news on social media as she posed with her ring. Though the couple was simply joking with the baby doll, Spears discussed her desire to have a baby this summer when she testified in a June 23 conservatorship hearing. Spears and her father Jamie have both filed to end the conservatorship.

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," the singer said then of the conservatorship, under which her father and others have made her personal and financial decisions since 2008. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Spears is already a mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

At the time, Asghari shared a statement exclusively with PEOPLE supporting his then girlfriend.