Britney Spears' Alleged Battery Case Involving Housekeeper Under Review By District Attorney

Britney Spears is under investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for allegedly striking her housekeeper during a "dispute" last week

Prosecutors are reviewing the Ventura County Sheriff's Department's investigation into Britney Spears after she was accused of misdemeanor battery by an employee.

Blake Heller, a supervisor at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, confirms to PEOPLE that the case was passed onto prosecutors on Friday morning for a review of possible charges.

While it is routine for small misdemeanor cases to be sent over to the DA's office for consideration, a source close to Spears tells PEOPLE they believe that the investigation itself would not have even gotten this far if it did not involve the star.

Last week, Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Spears, 39, is the suspect in a battery investigation after the employee reported that the singer "struck them during a dispute" inside her home.

Buschow declined to "discuss the particulars" of the incident but explained that misdemeanor battery occurs when there is "physical contact" with another person.

However, the source close to Spears previously told PEOPLE that the report is a complete fabrication. An insider added that she "didn't hit anyone."

"The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands," said the insider.

Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has not commented.

TMZ previously reported that the incident occurred after the employee took Spears' dogs to the veterinarian, and they argued about the animals' well-being.

Though the animals were reportedly removed from Spears' home, the pop star was "reunited with her dogs before the weekend," another source told PEOPLE.