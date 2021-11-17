"I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house," Britney Spears said on Instagram in a video statement about life after the conservatorship

Britney Spears Addresses the End of Her 13-Year Conservatorship: 'I'm Not Here to Be a Victim'

Britney Spears is not holding anything back now that the conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years has been legally terminated.

The pop star, 39, appeared in a video clip on Instagram on Tuesday to answer fans' questions, particularly: "What am I going to do now that the conservatorship's over with?"

Spears was candid in the testimonial, talking about how she's "just grateful honestly for each day" and for "being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning a ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, [and] being able to buy candles."

"But I'm not here to be a victim," she added. "I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that's why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off."

In the caption, she also made reference to her immediate family, writing, "honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !"

"I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !" the singer added, referencing her mother Lynne, 66. "I'm used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time..."

Britney Spears' 13-Year Conservatorship Ends Following Judge's Court Approval

In the video, the mother of two also talked about how she hopes her story will help others in the future.

"I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses," Spears said. "I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

She also addressed her fans and members of the #FreeBritney movement, saying, "You guys rock."

"My voice was muted and threatened for so long," Spears continued, "and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them."

"Because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent," she added.

Tuesday's social media post comes after Britney's conservatorship was terminated last Friday.

This week, former conservator Jodi Montgomery revealed that the "Womanizer" singer will be supported by a "care plan" developed by Montgomery and Spears' medical team to aid her in her post-conservatorship adjustment.

The filing, submitted to the court prior to the Nov. 12 hearing where the conservatorship was terminated and obtained by PEOPLE, explains that the care plan is in "regard to Ms. Spears' ongoing needs and best interests — just those outside of a Conservatorship."

"Ms. Montgomery would like to ensure that there are guidelines in place for supportive decision-making to help her adjust and transition to life outside of the Conservatorship," read the document, filed by Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright. "The Termination Plan therefore necessarily contains sensitive and private information about Ms. Spears' medical doctors, conditions and treatment, as well as information related to her minor children."

Montgomery also states that the plan addresses "key issues arising from the transition off the 13-year conservatorship."