Britney Spears Reveals She Accidentally Burned Down Her Home Gym 6 Months Ago: 'Nobody Got Hurt'

"It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down," the pop star shared on Instagram

It looks like Britney Spears has learned her lesson on leaving open flames in the house.

On Wednesday, the pop star, 38, revealed she had accidentally burned down her home gym in a candle-related incident half a year ago. Filming herself working out in an Instagram video, Spears says, "I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had two candles and ... one thing led to another and I burned it down," she continued. "I'm in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left, and I'm going to show you guys what I do during this time."

Spears did not elaborate how much damage was done, though she said no one was hurt in the incident.

"It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈 I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!" she captioned the workout video. "By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼."

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful," she wrote, adding, "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!"

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Video of the Exact Moment She Broke Her Foot Dancing: 'Sorry It's Kind of Loud!'

In the clip, Spears can be seen doing squats and lunges using dumbbells in her home gym before moving outside for some stretches on the balcony.

The "Toxic" singer has been keeping fans updated on her life under stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, posting videos of her workouts and dance sessions on her Instagram.

Recently, she shared with followers that she's lost weight while social distancing from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption accompanying a series of photos of herself wearing a crop top.

"I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!!" she revealed . "Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

RELATED: Britney Spears Changes ‘...Baby One More Time’ Lyrics to Promote Social Distancing

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2017, after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The songstress shared in another post that while she has been missing Asghari, she is enjoying some solo time in her self-isolation.

"I’m not really sure how to express in words how happy I am to find solitude in my beautiful home every day 🧘🏼‍♀️🌸🌸🌳☀️ !!!!" she captioned another photo of herself wearing the same outfit. "It’s like a dream 💫."

She added, ".... I hope you are all staying safe and playing your part 💋💋💋 ..... GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!"

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.