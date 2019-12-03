Britney Spears Posts Video Montage of Her 38th Birthday in Miami with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears rang in her 38th birthday with boyfriend Sam Asghari!

On Monday, the pop star celebrated another year around the sun while soaking up some rays in Miami, Florida. The “Toxic” singer gave fans a peak into her birthday celebrations with a video montage of the trip on her Instagram.

“It’s my Bday B—— 😳😳😜😜😜,” Spears captioned the video.

In the montage, the star could be seen celebrating at a bowling alley, nearly scoring a split. Later, she showcased a birthday cake decorated with photos of some of her most iconic moments, and topped with Oreo cookies.

Other footage showed the “Womanizer” singer enjoying the sandy beach — which was right outside her hotel room — and checking out the elaborate sand artwork.

She also went skating at a roller rink with Asghari, 25, who later shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend with a hilarious video of himself falling while at the rink.

“We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️,” the model captioned the post. “There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice.”

Heading into Spears’ birthday, a source told PEOPLE that the singer was continuing to do well.

“Britney is good. She sees Sam as much as she can, but he also has his career,” the source said. “Britney is very supportive of it. It seems she doesn’t really think about her own career though. She doesn’t talk about a new album, or about performing.”

The star’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also honored her sister on her special day with an epic throwback photo of the pair rocking perms together.

“When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister 🎈.” Jamie Lynn captioned the sweet birthday post.