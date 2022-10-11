British Singer-Songwriter Rex Orange County Charged with 6 Counts of Sexual Assault: Reports

The musician, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, pleaded not guilty to the accusations

Published on October 11, 2022 04:10 PM
Rex Orange County attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
Rex Orange County. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty

British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual assault in his home country after being charged on Monday, The Sun and Billboard reported.

Known for his high-charting albums Pony and Who Cares? as well as his work on Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy, the musician (whose real name is Alexander O'Connor) is scheduled for a trial on Jan. 3, 2023 regarding the sexual assault allegations, per the outlets.

O'Connor, 24, was reportedly charged based on allegations that he assaulted a woman twice in London's West End on June 1, and she claims he assaulted her once more in a taxi and three additional times at his Notting Hill residence the following day.

"Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court," a representative for the musician tells PEOPLE in a statement. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

On Monday, O'Connor appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he denied all counts, per the outlets. Ahead of his trial, he's been reportedly set free on unconditional bail.

Rex Orange County performs at Gunnersbury Park on August 13, 2022 in London, England.
Burak Cingi/Redferns

O'Connor first hit the music scene in 2015 with a self-released album titled Bcos U Will Never B Free, which achieved modest success in Australia, followed by a second independent album, Apricot Princess, in 2017.

The same year, he notched three platinum-certified singles in the US that don't appear on his albums: 2017's "Best Friend," "Sunflower" and "Loving Is Easy" featuring Benny Sings. Additionally, O'Connor appeared alongside Anna of the North on Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy track "Boredom."

He made his major label debut with 2019's Pony via RCA Records. The album reached the top 5 in both the US and UK, spawning the platinum-certified single, "Pluto Projector." Earlier this year, he released a fourth album titled Who Cares?, which hit No. 1 in the UK, Scotland and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, the musician canceled his European, Australian and New Zealand tour dates and told fans via Instagram, "It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year. and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

