Rapper Slowthai Charged with Rape in U.K. Court and Says He's 'Confident' His 'Name Will Be Cleared'

British rapper Slowthai, who has notched a number of accolades and a No. 1 album in his native England, has reportedly been charged with two counts of rape.

The Grammy-nominated musician appeared via video before Oxfordshire magistrate's court on Tuesday, according to the Guardian. The outlet reported that Slowthai, 28, has been charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman in Oxford in September 2021.

In a statement shared to social media Tuesday, the musician maintained his innocence, and denied the charges against him.

"Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared," he wrote. "Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don't comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time."

Slowthai reportedly spoke in court only to confirm that his real name is Tyron Frampton, as well as his birth date and an address in Northampton.

Prosecution lawyer Adam Yar Khan said the rape charges were an indictable-only offense, and that the case needed to be heard at crown court, according to the Guardian.

In England, a magistrate court typically deals with "summary offenses" like common assault and burglary, while crown court is for more serious criminal cases, such as murder and rape. All criminal cases start in a magistrates' court, but are then passed to crown court, where a jury determines whether someone is guilty or not.

Slowthai is scheduled to appear before Oxford crown court next month.

The musician was nominated for best dance recording at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and was also shortlisted at the 2019 Mercury Awards (a prestigious prize awarded in the U.K. each year) for his debut studio album Nothing Great About Britain. The album received critical acclaim, and its 2021 follow-up Tyron topped the UK album charts.

He released his third album, Ugly, in March. He has also collaborated with stars like James Blake, Tyler, the Creator, Gorillaz and Dominic Fike.

