One Half of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, Reunite to Accept Brit Award: 'We Have the Best Fans in the World'

Reunited and it feels so good!

Okay, so it’s only a half reunion – but we’ll take it.

One Direction‘s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were all smiles as they reconnected on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards, where the group picked up the award for best British video of the year for “Drag Me Down” on Wednesday.

The singers were missing bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan, but looked happy to be soaking in all the adoration from ecstatic fans losing their minds over seeing the pair together.

Cracking each other up on the carpet, Tomlinson, who recently became a dad, rocked big hair with a black button-down shirt and silver jacket, while Payne opted for a classic black suit and a white t-shirt with matching pocket square.

The pair presented the best British female award to Adele performing before picking up their own.

“Wow – it really is times like these and events like these that prove to us that we have the best fans in the world,” Tomlinson said onstage. “It really is incredible, guys – this award is for you. Thank you so so much.”

“We just want to thank the boys who aren’t here as well. We’ve just been enjoying a break at the moment,” Payne added, turning to Tomlinson. “How’s your baby?”