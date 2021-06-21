Brie Larson Covers Olivia Rodrigo's Song 'Jealousy, Jealousy': 'Thank You Olivia'

Brie Larson is officially an Olivia Rodrigo fan!

The Captain Marvel star, 31, posted a video on Monday as she covered the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's song "Jealousy, Jealousy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Larson channeled Rodrigo's angsty tone as she strummed her electric guitar and sung the song from the singer's debut album Sour.

"I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room / 'Cause all I see are girls too good to be true / With paper-white teeth and perfect bodies / Wish I didn't care," the Marvel star sang before diving into the chorus, "I'd rather be, rather be / Anyone, anyone else / But jealousy, jealousy / Started followin' me / Started followin' me."

"Thank you @oliviarodrigo for giving the world your words," Larson captioned the cover video.

The Avengers star received several compliments on Instagram from fans who are just as obsessed with Rodrigo's music as she is.

"MY FAV SOUR SONG SANG BY MY FAV GIRL IS THIS HEAVEN," one person commented.

Another wrote, "THE COVER WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR !!!!"

"GOD THIS IS AMAZING" a fan gushed.

Rodrigo, 18, debuted her album Sour in May and her lyrics have attracted people from Larson to Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian - although the KKW Beauty mogul's daughter North West has some counterclaims.

The HSMTMTS star spoke to PEOPLE in June about her songwriting process and revealed that when she doesn't like her music she tells herself, "Sometimes you got to get the bad songs out before the good ones come."

"It's all practice though. I usually just force myself to write, which sounds really counterintuitive," Rodrigo added. "And I think when you're creative, you don't always need to have a lightning bolt idea and just be struck by inspiration one day in order to get something that you really like. I always just try to think of it that way and train myself to be able to write on command, which sounds really depressing, but it's the best."

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Larson also recently celebrated her own musical talents with the streaming release of her cover of Metric's "Black Sheep," which she originally sang in the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.