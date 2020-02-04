Brian Wilson Supports Petition to Stop Upcoming Beach Boys Performance at Hunting Event

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson is taking a stand against animal cruelty.

On Monday, the 77-year-old music legend issued a statement on Twitter opposing a concert being given by the Beach Boys’ touring incarnation — of which Wilson is not a member — at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada. The touring group, which is led by original Beach Boy Mike Love, 78, and joined by longtime member Bruce Johnston, 77, is set to hit the stage at the controversial event, which many feel glorifies the killing of animals including bears, lions, bald eagles, chimpanzees, parrots, and turtles.

“It has been brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, The Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada…,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

“This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both [Beach Boys bandmate] Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to,” he continued. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition at [change.org.]”

Love responded with a statement of his own.

“We look forward to a night of great music in Reno, and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans,” he wrote.

Fans were quick to show their support for Wilson’s sentiments on Twitter.

“They aren’t the real Beach Boys…. you are,” one wrote. “It’s 2020 and there is no such thing as a ‘Beach Boys’ Show without Brian and Al,” another added. “Signed, sealed, delivered to the trophy freaks,” a third person wrote as a direct jab to hunters.

“We know where the true heart and soul of the Beach Boys are. We love you Brian and the your musical legacy,” an additional person added.

“Signed. It doesn’t surprise me that your cousin would sink this low. I’m sure you would agree,” wrote another.

Donald Trump Jr. is set to be the keynote speaker at the convention. So far, more than 95,000 individuals have signed the petition, which was created by Eduardo Goncalves, in hopes of stopping Wednesday’s performance.

It opens with: “TELL THE BEACH BOYS TO STOP SUPPORTING TROPHY HUNTING! Wouldn’t it be nice if all the Beach Boys stayed away from those who kill for fun?”

The petition goes on to list some disparaging facts surrounding the Safari Club event.

“The Safari Club International convention is the world’s biggest wildlife killing market – a staggering 870 companies will be selling trophy hunting holidays and wildlife body parts including animal heads this year,” it reads.

“Previous SCI Conventions have seen companies selling ‘canned lion’ hunts – where tame lions are bred and shot in enclosures for low-cost trophies – as well as illegal wildlife body parts for trinkets and furniture, including benches made from elephant skin, paintings on elephant ears, a hippo skull table, and shark skin belts,” the petition adds.