Brian Travers, UB40 Founder and Saxophonist, Dead at 62 After 'Heroic' Cancer Battle

UB40 announced that founding member Brian Travers died on Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer

Brian Travers, saxophonist and founding member of UB40, has died at the age of 62.

On Monday, the band released a statement that Travers died on Sunday, Aug. 22 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers," the band wrote on social media. "Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer."

"Our thoughts are with Brian's wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family's need for privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Brian Travers - UB40 Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, Travers shared several posts on Twitter about returning home for recovery following his second brain tumor surgery after suffering from a seizure the month before.

The Brain Tumour Charity released a statement on Twitter following the news of Travers' death.

"Our deepest condolences go to Brian's family and friends. Our thoughts are with you in this difficult time. This is also a reminder of the urgent need to speed up progress towards a cure for brain tumours," the organization said.

UB40, studio group portrait, UK, 1983, L-R Astro (Terence Wilson), Norman Hassan, Brian Travers, Ali Campbell, Earl Falconer, Jimmy Brown, Robin Campbell, Mickey Virtue Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

Travers co-founded UB40, a British reggae pop band, in 1978 having hits over the years like "Red Red Wine" and "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You," selling over 100 million albums worldwide. The band also earned four Grammy nominations in the reggae category.