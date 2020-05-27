"I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes," the rocker said in an Instagram video Wednesday

Queen Legend Brian May Thanks Fans for Their 'Torrent of Love' as He Recovers from Heart Attack

Brian May has thanked fans for sending him a "torrent of love and support" as he recovers from a heart attack.

"I'm overwhelmed," the Queen guitarist, 72, posted in an Instagram video on Wednesday. "I'm really more than touched... I really didn't expect all that."

The rock legend first revealed that he'd suffered a "small heart attack" at his home in England during an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

"It's not something that did me any harm,” May said about the medical incident, which came after the musician was still suffering relentless pain from tearing his butt muscles to "shreds" while gardening.

"It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating," he continued. "Long story short, my wonderful doctor drove me to the hospital himself."

The guitarists later revealed that an angiogram revealed three of his arteries were congested and "in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart."

This resulted in May having three stents fitted to his heart. Afterward, he said, it felt as if nothing had happened: "I couldn't feel anything, and I still can't; it's been amazing."

If anything, the reaction of his fans since he revealed his heart attack has actually had more of an effect on the "Bohemian Rhapsody" star.

"My e-mail box and the save me box and everything else is so full of incredible messages. I will never, ever be able to thank you all individually," May added Wednesday. "So, let me please thank you here. It's just unbelievable."

He continued, "This is going to sound really strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes. I often think that at funerals, all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone but he or she can’t hear it. I'm lucky, I got to hear it – so my life is complete. Yeah, I'm sorry if that sounds weird, but I can't compare it with anything."