Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison

Queen rocker Brian May didn't plan to sing the band's 1975 hit "Love of My Life" at Tuesday night's Taylor Hawkins tribute concert — but after the late rocker's wife requested it, he had to oblige.

May, 75, played the heartfelt track to a crowd of thousands at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and even welcomed Hawkins' widow Alison and his daughters Annabelle and Everleigh to the stage afterward.

"I wasn't going to sing this song tonight because we all decided this was a party, and this was a time to celebrate, right? Then something happened. I sang this song in Wembley when we did this a couple weeks ago and it's a song written by a young man called Freddie Mercury," May told the crowd. "And I wasn't going to do it, but then I got a message from Alison Hawkins and she said, 'Brian, I want you to do this song. I want everybody to do this song for me. I want you to do it for me and Taylor because it was our song. It was played at our wedding. It was our wedding album.' "

May continued: "She said, 'Get everybody to sing it as my gift to the love of my life.' Shall we do it? Everybody needs to do it with me though okay, if you don't know the words you can hum, alright?"

Afterward, Alison, who married the late Foo Fighters drummer in 2005, took the stage with her two daughters. Overcome with emotion, Alison did not address the crowd, but did signal her thanks by blowing a kiss to the sky and to the audience.

"Love of My Life" was one of more than 50 songs played at the show, which was the second such concert organized to honor Hawkins, who died in March at age 50.

The setlist included contributions from everyone from an emotional Joan Jett and Travis Barker to Kesha, Miley Cyrus Def Leppard, P!nk, Alanis Morissette and Mötley Crüe.

Just as he did during the first show at London's Wembley Stadium, Hawkins' son Shane, 16, joined Foo Fighters for "My Hero" on drums, and also played "I'll Stick Around" before sharing a long hug with Dave Grohl onstage.

"One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, 'Man, I talked to Taylor like, every day,'" Grohl told the crowd. "And I realized I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every f—ing day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now."

Tuesday's concert is the second tribute show, following one in London earlier this month. At that show, Grohl, 53, delivered an emotional speech to pay his respect to Hawkins.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he said in a clip uploaded to YouTube. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

Grohl continued, "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f—ing night for a gigantic f—ing person."

"So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f—ing scream and make some f—ing noise, so he can hear us right now," he added. "'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f—ing night, right? Are you ready?"

Later in the show, as Grohl took the stage to perform his band's classic "Times Like These," he broke down in tears mid-performance while the audience continued to cheer.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance, after complaining of chest pains in his hotel.

The friendship between bandmates Hawkins and Dave Grohl went far beyond just music. Hawkins called Grohl his "f—in' life partner" in a chat with Entertainment Weekly prior to his death.

In his memoir The Storyteller, Grohl described the drummer as "my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet."