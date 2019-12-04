Queen Guitarist Brian May Says He's 'Doing Fine' After Leg Surgery: 'Everything Still Works!'

There’s no stopping Brian May — even after leg surgery.

On Monday, the Queen guitarist, 72, revealed on Instagram that he underwent a gastrocnemius release (a surgical procedure that is performed to help lengthen the gastrocnemius tendon in the calf) earlier this week, just one month before he’s set to bring the Rhapsody tour with original bandmate Roger Taylor and longtime Freddie Mercury fill-in Adam Lambert to Asia in January.

In the caption of a photo of himself giving a thumbs up while wearing a hospital gown, May wrote, “I’m done ! After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good ! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months.”

May went on to write that he had this “problem” all throughout the U.S. leg of their tour, which ran through July and August.

“Although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems ! 😏),” he wrote. “So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January – hopefully with a good pair of heels ! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm. Bri.”

The next day, May shared an update about his recovery on Instagram. In the caption of a video of himself wiggling his bandaged legs after surgery, he thanked his fans for their support.

“Thanks for your kind messages folks,” he wrote. “I’m doing fine this morning – a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works ! Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on – but they come off tonight. There’s a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge !! Onwards ! Have a good day folks ! Bri.”

On Wednesday, May shared another update to Instagram, saying in a video, “Hi folks. I just wanted to say thank you for all of your messages of sympathy. I’ve had enough sympathy now — I’m actually fine. And I will show you the proof that I am fine because I can now do my dancing as I always do. I’m afraid dancing was never my thing, but I’m good enough … So we should be fine for the tour…Yes!”

In the caption of the video, May added that he is in “good shape.”

“My procedure – a GASTRONEMIUS RELEASE [sic] – seems to have hit the spot,” he wrote. “All credit to my amazing surgeon Mr Sinnett ! As you can see, my dancing is now back to ‘normal’ !!! Ha ha ! Yes – I’m a little tender around the calf, where the incision was made – but the principle of relieving the irritation on my Achilles Tendon by allowing this calf muscle to extend seems to be a very effective solution. Very clever. !! And so far ? Recommended !! I’ll keep you posted !! I’m HEELED !! Bri.”

After completing their dates in South Korea and Japan in January, Queen will bring their tour — which was first announced following the success of Academy Award-winning biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody — across New Zealand, Australia and Europe until June 2020.