Brian May Speaks Out About Holiday Depression That Paralyzed Him with 'Hopelessness and Fear'

Brian May is opening up about his battle with depression, which he says “paralyses” him and leaves him “engulfed” with “hopelessness” and “fear.”

The Queen legend spoke out on Instagram, where he posted a photo to his account on Thursday offering a smile alongside a painting of formative guitar influence, Jimi Hendrix.

“Inspiration for the next 10 years ? Thanks to my dear friend Joe Elliott @defleppard I have this great image of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to keep reaching for the stars,” he captioned the image.

Then he addressed any who felt the sentiment was a little too “glib” and corny. “Well, that’s my brave face,” he continued. “Most of this Christmas period I haven’t wanted to show my face because my face was grim.”

He added: “There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear … I get engulfed.”

In 2002 May revealed that he’s struggled with his mental health for years, particularly following the death of his friend, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, in November 1991. He even received intensive treatment at a rehab clinic in Arizona near the turn of the millennium.

Now 72, May still has dark days, and recognizes that it defies all reason. “Is it logical?” he says of his low points. “No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed? Yes. But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world.”

He went on to outline his plan to get back into “normalcy,” beginning with “some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering.” He also provided fans with an update on “Veganuary” — his personal quest to avoid eating animal products for the first month of the year.

“There are SO many great vegetables in the world – artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, roasted parsnips, new potatoes, and a rocket and tomato salad, perked up with Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar from dear old Luciano Pavarotti’s home town,” he enthused. “Plus a nice selection of nuts and raisins. Hey ! This is a doddle !! Ha ha !! Well, we shall see ! Happy Friday folks … we’ll soon be out of this murky Sargasso Sea !”