Bret Michaels was hospitalized during a stop in Nashville with his band Poison on Thursday

Bret Michaels 'Gives 100%' in Return to Stage After Hospitalization: 'Sick and in the Pouring Rain'

Bret Michaels is back on stage following a recent health scare.

After performing in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night, the Poison frontman tweeted a picture of himself sitting at the corner of the stage with his cheering fans in the background, writing, "Jacksonville, #Florida fans in the pouring rain rocked my world."

"Seriously love you & sorry I was sick," he added.

Michaels, 59, also posted another picture of himself flashing a huge smile with the audience members on Instagram.

"Sick and in the pouring rain, Bret gives 100%🌧🤘," he captioned the post.

Earlier on Saturday, the musician gave an update on his health while expressing gratitude for the support he received from fans during the challenging times.

"First of all, I just want to say to everyone thank you for all your incredible well-wishes. It has been a rough couple days for me," Michaels said in a video. "I just want to say to everyone thank you, it means the world to me."

Sharing that he was in Jacksonville, he explained he's "ready to rock" despite not feeling his "Sunday best."

"I'm going to give you 1,000% of everything I've got in the tank right now," he continued. "I'm going to keep rocking and bring it and I cannot be more grateful for such awesome, incredible family, friends, and fans. Thank you."

However, due to recommendations from his doctors, Michaels announced in another statement posted to Instagram that he "will not be able to be at the meet and greet" at the concert.

"I encourage you to go see the other guys and enjoy the meet and greet," he said. "Thank you for all your well wishes and understanding. Florida, you know I love you."

His bandmates took to the stage with the announcement, regrettably informing the audience they wouldn't be able to perform, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

On Friday, Michaels spoke out to share his update on the situation while thanking his fans in Nashville.

"I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible," he explained. "I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!"

The Rock of Love star, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6, had surgery to repair a hole in his heart following a mini-stroke in 2011, a year after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

On the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage in 2020, he told PEOPLE, "This is the roses and thorns of my life."

"I'm so grateful. I celebrate the anniversary as being on the good side of the dirt and surviving," he said at the time. "I don't ever celebrate the brain hemorrhage."