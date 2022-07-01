Bret Michaels Hospitalized While Touring with Poison in Nashville

The Poison frontman was hospitalized Thursday in Nashville as the band toured with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bret Michaels of Poison speaks during the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Bret Michaels has encountered a medical emergency while on tour.

A rep for Michaels did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

His bandmates took to the stage with the announcement, regrettably informing the audience they wouldn't be able to perform, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Bret Michaels appears onstage at a press conference with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison announcing their 2020 Stadium Tour Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6, previously spoke to PEOPLE on the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage in 2020, which happened to fall on the night he was revealed as the banana on season 3 of The Masked Singer.

"This is the roses and thorns of my life," he said at the time. "I'm so grateful. I celebrate the anniversary as being on the good side of the dirt and surviving. I don't ever celebrate the brain hemorrhage.

"But how ironic that it is literally 10 years to the moment when the show airs, it was airing at the exact time that they were operating at night on my brain. Who knew that this would all come full circle on April 22? On my kids' life, my life, I had no idea that any of this would line up," Michaels added.

"It has been rough. But I'm feeling pretty damn good. I'm really blessed to be here," he told PEOPLE in 2012.