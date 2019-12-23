Bret Michaels is giving the gift of generosity this holiday season.

The rock star teamed up with the Paradise Fund, Moore Charitable Foundation and Operation Airdrop to deliver toys, supplies, and meals to families impacted by Hurricane Dorian on Thursday. But the most precious gift of all was bringing 9-year-old Emma back to the Bahamas to be reunited with her family.

Emma was displaced two weeks after Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful storms to ever wreak havoc along the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane took its course from late August through the beginning of September.

“It has been part of my goals since the beginning of my music career,” Michaels, 56, tells PEOPLE. “In fact, even earlier my life, when I helped form one of the first diabetic camps in Pennsylvania.”

“I do something charitable in every single city I play in around the world and this year, I just really wanted to make an effort of getting toys and much-needed supplies to the islands,” he adds. “I wanted to make sure our friends in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Mexico know we love them and are thinking about them and delivering toys and much-needed supplies.”

Image zoom Bret Michaels, Emma and her mom Ralph Notaro

RELATED: Bret Michaels Pledges $10,000 to Charity in Honor of Vanderbilt Pitcher’s 14-Month-Old Daughter

For Michaels, helping those in need goes beyond providing financial assistance.

“I didn’t want to be a guy that just said it, I wanted to get it done and raise not only money, but awareness and a true effort of bringing music to these islands,” he says. “I’m bringing lots of guitars and music equipment to them as well.”

“They are our friends and they deserve an amazing MERRY CHRISTMAS,” Michaels continues. “I was just glad to be a part of it as I am relentless about making sure it’s not only said, but gets done.”

The rocker proved to be a man of his word. By putting on his Santa hat, Michaels, in collaboration with the Paradise Fund, Moore Charitable Foundation and Operation Airdrop, brought more than 10 planes filled with food, cooking supplies, Christmas lights, trees, decorations, and gifts to families in the Bahamas.

Image zoom Bret Michaels and volunteers Ralph Notaro

The planes carried about 1,000 pounds of holiday items — enough to help 200 families — and made stops at Freeport Bible Church in Grand Bahama and S.C. Bootle High School in Great Abaco.

Speaking on why he continues to give back, Michaels says: “Charitable efforts in every single city I play in since the beginning of my career until now, both solo and with Poison, is part of who I am and what I do. This year, we’ve done so many amazing things but I was honored to partner with Paradise Fund, Operation AirDrop and Toys For Tots.”

The Poison frontman continued his holiday relief trip on Saturday by flying to Puerto Rico, where he delivered another plane-load of gifts, toys and supplies to the children on the island.

Image zoom Bret Michaels and Emma Ralph Notaro

RELATED: Poison’s Bret Michaels Talks New Tour with Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard: ‘Work Hard, Party Harder’

Michaels, a proud supporter of the military, partnered with the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation to deliver the items to Puerto Rico just in time for the holidays.

On top of his philanthropic work, the Humanitarian of the Year is also looking forward to his upcoming Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and of course his Poison bandmates.

“Excited to see all my fans next summer for the stadium tour!” Michaels tells PEOPLE. The musician is wishing his fans “a happy and healthy holiday season!”