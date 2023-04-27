Bret Michaels Calls Bandmate C.C. DeVille 'One of My Best Friends Now' After Past Fights (Exclusive)

At the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards, the two Poison rockers famously got into a headline-fueling brawl

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Published on April 27, 2023 10:35 AM
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 08: C.C. Deville and Bret Michaels of Posion perform onstage at Arena Ciudad de México on September 8, 2012 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)
C.C. DeVille and Bret Michaels . Photo: Victor Chavez/WireImage

Longtime Poison bandmates Bret Michaels and C.C. DeVille are the definition of friendship through thick and thin.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, Michaels, 60, opens up about the years of ups and downs in his relationship with DeVille, including their headline-fueling brawl at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.

"C.C. and I get along 99 percent of the time. When it goes bad, it turns into a fistfight," Michaels says of the volatile moment, which prompted DeVille to leave the band. "Parting ways [then] was heartbreaking for me, but he's one of my best friends now."

Years after their brawl, Michaels and DeVille were able to find their way back to each other, amidst DeVille's struggles with addiction.

"He had been abandoned by a lot of his friends, and I knew he was in trouble," Michaels says. "He had this amazingly beautiful house up in the Hollywood Hills, and I went up there, kicked in his front door and helped him get healthy. I just said, 'This is going to be tough love, brother, but whether we're in a band again together or not, I'm your friend.'"

From rep: Pittsburgh PA PNC Park Stadium Show Rockin the hometown crowd at PNC Park on the Stadium Tour August 12, 2022 Photo Credit: Morgan Nicholson Bret Michaels personal pix. Sent in by: Janna@bretmichaels.com
Bret Michaels. Michaels Entertainment Group Inc

In 1999, DeVille was able to join Michaels and bandmates Rikki Rockett and Bobby Dall for Poison's reunion tour. Though Michaels would split his time between Poison, a solo music career and several stints on reality TV (including VH1's Rock of Love and NBC's Celebrity Apprentice 3) over the next decade, he says his dedication to the band never wavered.

"They all got different projects and different things they do, whether in music or not," he says. "I've known these guys for a long time, and there's no hatred, none. Zero. I want fans to know you don't have to choose a side. We're all good."

Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live'
Bret Michaels. Michaels Entertainment Group Inc.

While he'll be performing solo on his upcoming Parti-Gras tour in July, he makes clear "there's a bond" with his bandmates that will always remain "unbroken."

"There's a brotherhood and a love there," he says. "We're never breaking up."

In 2025, he even teases, "Poison is going to come back together as the original four, reunited and undivided."

