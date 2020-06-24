Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Demands Trump Campaign Stop Playing Their Songs at Rallies
"Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for," Brendon Urie wrote on Twitter
Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie is calling out the Trump campaign for using his band's music as introduction songs during the president's rallies.
During President Donald Trump's campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. walked onto the stage to Panic! At The Disco's 2018 hit "High Hopes."
On Tuesday night, Urie slammed Trump's campaign on Twitter for using their music to promote the 74-year-old's political career.
"Dear Trump Campaign, F--- you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company," he tweeted.
A spokesman for the Trump campaign did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
In a follow-up tweet, the 33-year-old addressed "everyone else," asserting that "Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for."
"The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November," Urie said, adding a link encouraging people to "do your part" and vote.
Urie isn't the first musician to demand their music not be used for the president's campaign.
Earlier this week, Tom Petty's family objected to the use of the late rockstar's track "I Won't Back Down" at Trump's rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
In a letter posted to Twitter, four of Petty's relatives — daughters Adria and Annakim, widow Dana and ex-wife Jane — all protested the track being played at the president's event."Tom Petty's song 'I Won't Back Down' was used today at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, OK.," the message began. "Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind."
"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together," they continued."
"Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign. Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty."