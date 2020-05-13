Brendon Urie Joins Jimmy Fallon, The Roots for At-Home Instruments Cover of 'Under Pressure'

Brendon Urie is feeling the pressure!

The Panic! At The Disco frontman, 33, joined Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for a cover of Queen and David Bowie's 1981 hit "Under Pressure," the video airing on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their performance was part of the NBC late night show's "classroom instruments" series, which typically sees stars like Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Adele, the Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers singing their hits while being backed by a score played on recorders, toy pianos and other elementary school music makers.

Now, with coronavirus pandemic halting in-person gatherings across the country, Fallon and his team have transformed the segment to use "at-home" instruments instead, as they filmed the video remotely.

Last month, Sting kicked things off, remixing "Don't Stand So Close to Me" with the aid of unique sound-makers like scissors, sneakers, silverware, a pillow and a well-timed game of Connect Four.

For "Under Pressure," The Roots drummer Questlove used a wine glass, butter knife, bottle, jar, bowl and pot lid, while lead MC Black Thought played a toaster with a frosting spatula.

One Roots band member even found a way to make music with a frisbee.

Urie, meanwhile, and Fallon, 45, duetted on the vocals.

As of Friday morning, more than 1,379,300 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 82,400 have died, according to a New York Times database.

NBC began airing episodes of The Tonight Show shot from Fallon's home back in March, one of the first shows in late-night TV to return after production was put on hiatus in the early stages of the outbreak.

The episodes have since grown into full productions, though still have a low-tech charm, especially when Fallon's adorable daughters (Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5) interrupt.

"It's chaos, controlled chaos," Fallon previously told PEOPLE. "I've realized that I don't have a quiet room in my house. Maybe I'll have to do one episode from inside my bathroom and keep the door locked!"

He went on to stress the importance of entertainment during tough times.

"The last time I felt something like this was after 9/11, and I was on SNL and I remember looking to my late-night comedians for guidance," Fallon recalled. "I remember Dave Letterman saying courage is what we need right now but sometimes pretending to be courageous is almost just as good."

"It's the time to put our problems aside and come together, then big things can be accomplished," he said. "Seeing what started as an email to my producers, how it grew into everyone wanting to help has been amazing. If you're willing to do it, we are too."