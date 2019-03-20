Panic at the Disco's Brendon Urie to Be Honored at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards

Panic at the Disco’s lead singer Brendon Urie — who came out as pansexual last July — will be honored at this years GLSEN Respect Awards in New York City on May 20th, where he’ll receive the Inspiration Award.

The long-time LGBTQ advocate, who drapes himself in pride flags during performances at his sold-out shows, told Paper that even though he was “married to a woman and very much in love with her,” that he wasn’t opposed to also dating a man because he was attracted to a person, not a certain gender.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If a person is great, then a person is great,” Urie said at the time, adding, “I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I’m attracted to.”

Brendon Urie Splash News Online

Last June, Urie, 31, pledged a one million dollar gift to GLSEN (which is a non-profit that works to create safe and inclusive schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and or gender expression) to provide resources, training and support to students creating student-led Gay-Straight-Alliances clubs in K-12 schools across the nation.

“Brendon has created a unique, powerful and gloriously safe space for his fans at every concert. How many other stadium shows have vendors outside wrapped in rainbow flags?’ said GLSEN’s executive editor Eliza Byard. She continued, “Brendon is galvanizing a new wave of youth advocacy at the moment that the world needs it most. We cannot thank him enough.”

RELATED: Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Pledges One Million Dollars to GLSEN to Support LGBTQ Youth

Brendon Urie

At this year’s award show, Urie will join the nominated cast of Pose as the evenings esteemed honorees.

GLSEN will also be presenting awards to GSA of the Year and the Educator of the Year, and nominations are currently open for both categories.