Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Comes Out as Pansexual: 'I'm Definitely Attracted to Men'

Brendon Urie is defining his sexuality.

In a new interview with Paper magazine, the Panic! at the Disco frontman came out as pansexual.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care,” Urie, 31, told the magazine.

“If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Urie — who married wife Sarah in 2013 — has talked about being pansexual, another term for being bisexual or fluid.

In a 2017 interview, the alt-rocker spoke to PEOPLE about being open about his sexual fluidity.

“It’s never been a weird thing,” he told PEOPLE of addressing his sexuality. “It doesn’t freak me out. Why does it matter who I’m f—ing? I’ve gotten so many amazing letters and tweets from fans saying, ‘I didn’t have the courage to tell my parents, but I had you to fall back on.’ I want to create a support system … shed a light onto something that isn’t as big a deal as everyone’s making it out to be.”

In his Paper sit-down, Urie also touched on being “stage gay” and “barsexual” — words he knows some have found offensive.

“For our first headline tour I would go up to Ryan our guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth and he would be so mad. I was like, I just want to kiss you bro. I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers we’re just kind of like smooching on each other. People just get hammered and fool around,” he said of some of his experiences with men.

Urie added that he apologizes if any words he’s used have hurt fans or listeners.

“People get offended by [the term ‘barsexual’]. I’ve said things without thinking about it — not trying to be offensive. I need to apologize for that,” he said. “I’m of the, it’s not what people say it’s what they do and who they are. We’re so focused on rhetoric and stuff it’s like ‘Yeah, Donald Trump says really dumb s— all the time but he’s doing way worse s—.'”

Urie just released Pray For the Wicked, his fantastic sixth studio album with Panic! at the Disco; the eclectic set topped the Billboard 200 its first week of release. The band is currently on tour through February 2019.