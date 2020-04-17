The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy Has Raised over $100K for Struggling DJs During Coronavirus Crisis

DJ Envy is doing his part to help the people struggling in his industry during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The Breakfast Club host, whose birth name is Raashaun Casey, has raised over $100K to help artists and DJs who are out of work due to the pandemic.

“I’m a DJ and I know how tough it is for DJs at this time,” Casey tells PEOPLE. “Most don’t have healthcare, savings, retirement plans or have their businesses set up where they can get a stimulus check. So how can they provide food on their table? I knew I had to help.”

Casey hosted a live Instagram on Easter Sunday which featured music from 12 p.m. to 12 p.m. with 13 different DJs. His initial goal was to raise $50K, but the final amount was more than double.

“The response was amazing,” says Casey. “We raised over $106K in 12 hours. I loved it. DJs supporting DJs.”

Image zoom DJ Envy Marcus Ingram/Getty

Among those who donated were DJ Khaled, who gave $45K to the cause, and Lil Jon, who added $2K.

Casey is excited to get the money to those in need.

“Last week we raised 106k for all the DJs out there,” he shared on Instagram Thursday.

“So now 213 DJs will receive $500 each.. They will be able to pay for food, formula, pampers, rent and more,” he wrote. “Thank You to Every body for donating and supporting… Thank You to @djkhaled for the huge donation.”