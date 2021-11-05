Marilia Mendonça was traveling on a small aircraft to the state of Minas Gerais to perform this weekend when the plane crashed

Brazilian Singer Marilia Mendonça, 26, and 4 More Die in Plane Crash on the Way to Her Concert

Mendonça was traveling on a small aircraft to the state of Minas Gerais for shows this weekend when the plane went down.

The singer and four other people flew out of Santa Genoveva airport in Goiânia Friday afternoon, headed to Minas Gerais, CNN Brazil reported, and crashed by a waterfall in Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce.

Everyone on board the plane died, including the pilot, co-pilot, and Mendonça's producer, Henrique Ribeiro, and uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, according to Globo.com.

Marilia Mendonca plane crash Site of the plane crash in Minas Gerais | Credit: Military Police of Minas Gerais

Heartbreaking video footage of the aftermath of the crash showed first responders removing people from the plane. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the government is leading an investigation.

The Secretaria Especial da Cultura do Ministério do Turismo confirmed Mendonça's death in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Shortly after, Anitta, the "Girl From Rio," shared a tribute for her late friend on Instagram.

"Yesterday I told you that I love you, YESTERDAY," she wrote about Mendonça. "I can't believe this happened. Why this accident, my God????"

Marilia Mendonca plane crash Site of the plane crash in Minas Gerais

The "Infiel" singer had posted on social media from the plane just hours before the tragic accident, sharing a video about the region's food. Mendonça, who was part of the group Patroas, had released a music video last month.

Mendonça was nominated for a Latin Grammy nomination for best sertaneja music album for 2017's Realidade. She won the award in the same category two years later for her 2019 album Todos os Cantos.