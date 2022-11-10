Brazilian Singer Gal Costa Has Died at Age 77 After an Illustrious Five-Decade Career

The megastar was a leading artist in the tropicália movement of the late 1960s

By
Published on November 10, 2022 06:20 PM
Brazilian musician Gal Costa performs onstage at Carnegie Hall, New York, New York, March 24, 2011.
Gal Costa. Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty

Gal Costa, Brazil's iconic singer who rose to fame in the Tropicália and Brazilian music scene, died on Wednesday at 77 years old.

A press representative confirmed news of the superstar's death, but didn't offer any further detail.

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inácio da Silva acknowledged the loss on his Twitter account.

"Gal Costa was among the world's best singers, among our principal artists to carry the name and sounds of Brazil to the whole planet," wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing. "Her talent, technique and courage enriched and renewed our culture, cradled and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians."

Gal COSTA
David Redfern/Redferns

Born Maria da Graça Penna Burgos in the northeastern state of Bahia in Brazil, Costa rose to fame with fellow artists Gilberto Gil, Veloso and Maria Bethânia.

When Gil and Veloso, the leading songwriters of tropicália, were forced into exile by Brazil's 1969-1972 dictatorship, Costa recorded their songs for Brazilian listeners.

"It was not a matter of courage," she told The New York Times in a 1985 interview discussing the era. "I belonged to that movement, and they were my friends."

The passionate, self-taught singer — who grew up on Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder — had "no professional training at all."

''I didn't study music, and I don't read music; I sing by feeling,'' the high-spirited performer shared. ''I think I will be shy all my life. But when I get on stage, then I don't even recognize myself.''

