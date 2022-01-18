"I am so proud to be your sister," Brandy captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram in celebration of her younger brother on his 41st birthday

Brandy Wishes 'Genius' Brother Ray J a Happy Birthday: He 'Can Do It All'

Brandy is wishing her "genius" brother a happy birthday!

The "Boy Is Mine" singer, 42, posted a heartfelt message to Ray J on Monday in celebration of his 41st trip around the sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The caption was accompanied by several sweet images of the siblings, along with a short video of the singer and entrepreneur — whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. — with his two young children, son Epik Ray, 2, and daughter Melody Love, 3.

"Happy Birthday to a genius that can do it all," Brandy wrote in the caption to her brother. "I love you so much and I am so proud to be your sister. You are growing, healing, and focusing everyday on making a safe space for all of us."

"May your day be filled with so much joy, laughter and love ♥️ I love you," she continued. "Everybody wish my heart @rayj a #HappyBirthdayRayJ Love 🚀."

The last image was a screenshot of an article headline that reads, "Ray J Quietly Just Made a $100 Million Earphones Company — Here's Our Review."

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Brandy Joins Us

That slide was a reference to Raycon, Ray J's wireless earbud company that also features wireless headphones and speakers.

In the short video posted to Brandy's Instagram, Ray J can be seen cradling Epik and Melody, whom he shares with fashion designer Princess Love, 37.

"God is the greatest," he said in the clip. "Forget the clubs, forget the yachts, forget the parties, man. I'm with my kids, man, for my birthday. And that's all that matters to me."

Ray J and Love tied the knot in 2016. In October 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the reality star filed for divorce for the third time from Love in Los Angeles Superior Court.