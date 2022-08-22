Watch Brandy Kick Off World Princess Week at Disneyland with a Magical Performance of 'Starting Now'

Not many can pull off princess quite like Brandy can.

The Cinderella actress and singer recently delivered a stunning performance of "Starting Now" at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, officially kicking off Disney's World Princess Week.

In the video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Brandy, 43, is seen standing in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the amusement park wearing a strapless, hot pink dress. She completed the look with white platform heels and purple eyeshadow and accessories.

As she's singing and grooving to the song, various Disney princesses are projected onto the castle.

Brandy. Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Her performance marked the start of the second annual World Princess Week, which is a global celebration of everyone's favorite Disney princesses and stories.

The week is also meant to encourage fans to live each day with "courage and kindness" just as Disney princesses do.

This week, fans can join in on the celebration with special offerings at Disney parks around the world, princess-themed products and princess movie watch parties across Disney+, Disney Channel and Freeform.

Brandy is no stranger to the world of Disney princesses as she's starred in The Wonderful World of Disney and Cinderella. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Cinderella, ABC will air a special cast reunion along with a presentation of the original film.

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on Aug. 23 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, said last week on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

Brandy. Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

The news special will feature Brandy, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalbán, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

A special presentation of the movie will follow from 9 to 11 p.m. EST.

Last year, Brandy took a waltz down memory lane when Disney+ released the iconic 1997 movie.

"It's enchanting, it's magical, it is an amazing cast — people that [viewers] probably know, and the music will change your life," Brandy told PEOPLE at the time. "And I feel like everybody that sees it will come away inspired, will come away happy and joyful. And I just hope that for everyone, because right now we need it more."