"If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes," wrote Brandy in an Instagram comment, referencing Ray J's viral performance from Omarion and Mario's recent Verzuz battle

Brandy Scolds Brother Ray J For Bad Vocals During Verzuz: 'We Are Going to Have a Serious Conversation'

Brandy is calling out her brother Ray J for not taking her performance advice!

After a video of Ray J singing "One Wish" off 2005's Raydiation album during a recent Verzuz battle between fellow R&B singers Omarion and Mario went viral for his admittedly strained vocal performance, Brandy took to Instagram and — in true big sister fashion — claimed he ignored her guidance.

The Verzuz clip sees Ray J holding his two-year-old son Epik Ray while he sings "One Wish." After the performance, the 41-year-old musician addressed his lackluster vocals directly to the crowd.

"Hey, I missed a few notes on that. But I was holding my son," said Ray J. "Y'all gotta excuse me for that."

Rather than listening to his request, social media users then began making fun of Ray J's performance, and some even made parody videos — one of which the singer reposted to his Instagram page.

"Ok it's like that ?—Yall wrong," he captioned a video of a fan jokingly recreating the performance in his home. "It's gonna be this kind of a day I see!"

Brandy then swooped into the Instagram post's comment section — more than once, as the 43-year-old Queens star claimed her first post was deleted — to school her brother on how to prepare for a performance.

"Since we deleting comments, I will comment again! Bro, Pops told me that you didn't drink none of the tea I made for you," wrote Brandy. "He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning."

"Caught!!! If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for @verzuztv," continued the "What About Us" hitmaker. "but I'm hot as 🔥 Lord have mercy !!!"