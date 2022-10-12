Brandy has shared a health update with fans, shortly after a TMZ report claimed she'd been hospitalized following a possible seizure.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 43, did not confirm reports of her hospitalization but said on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she is recovering from dehydration and low nutrition.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition," she wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon."

TMZ reported that the star was taken to the hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday after suffering a possible seizure, but that she was on the road to recovery with her parents by her side.

Brandy's Instagram Story. Courtesy Brandy Instagram Story

Brandy made a surprise appearance in June at the 2022 BET Awards, where she joined Jack Harlow on stage for a remix of his chart-topping hit "First Class."

The unlikely collaboration came about after Harlow appeared on the radio station Hot 97, and learned live on air that Brandy and Ray J were siblings.

"Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody's ever told me that in my life. Nobody's ever told me that," Harlow told hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg. "Y'all got a good clip off that one. Ray J and Brandy are siblings? I had no idea, bruh."

Brandy herself responded after a clip of the interview went viral, and wrote that she "will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep."

"See, I can have a little fun too," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "hehe…all love."

She later appeared on the same radio show to premiere a freestyle track in which she rapped lyrics over the beat of Harlow's hit "First Class."

In August, she appeared alongside her Cinderella co-stars Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalbán, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox in a 20/20 special that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1997 ABC movie.

Jack Harlow and Brandy. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

"It's enchanting, it's magical, it is an amazing cast — people that [viewers] probably know, and the music will change your life," Brandy told PEOPLE in 2021 of Cinderella. "And I feel like everybody that sees it will come away inspired, will come away happy and joyful. And I just hope that for everyone, because right now we need it more."

In the groundbreaking musical, which originally drew 60 million viewers, the singer and actress made history as the first Black woman to play the character on the screen in a production that employed colorblind casting years before Hamilton followed suit on Broadway.

Brandy embraced her Disney roots further in August when she performed "Starting Now" at Disneyland to officially kick off Disney's World Princess Week.