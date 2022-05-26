"Allow me to reintroduce myself / My name is world-famous, one of the greatest," raps Brandy on the track, which responds to a viral clip of Jack Harlow learning she's Ray J's sister

Brandy Remixes Jack Harlow's 'First Class' After He Learned She's Ray J's Sister: 'My Name Is World Famous'

Brandy is following through on her playful promise to "murk" Jack Harlow "on his own beats."

In a new freestyle track premiered during Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning radio show on Wednesday, the 43-year-old Grammy winner rapped confident lyrics over the beat of Harlow's chart-topping "First Class" — two weeks after the 24-year-old rapper learned she was Ray J's sister in a viral clip from an interview on the same radio program.

"Welcome back," says Brandy in the response track's intro, which samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous" featuring Ludacris. "You forgot about me?"

Uploaded to the radio show's SoundCloud page, the freestyle's lyrics see the "I Wanna Be Down" musician remind Harlow why she's become a household name since her 1994 debut: "Allow me to reintroduce myself / My name is world-famous, one of the greatest / Living legend, did I mention my résumé is amazing?"

Brandy then references her well-known role in 1997's Cinderella and coyly shouts Harlow out by his first name while proving her own talent and staying power. "The game need a breath of fresh air and I'm breathtaking / Paintin' pictures, Cinderella scriptures," she raps. "But that don't mean jack in the streets / Jack of all trades, now I'm here jacking for beats."

Elsewhere in the first verse, she nods to the cancellation of ABC's Queens — in which she played a girl group member alongside Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez — and name-drops her 1999 hit "Angel in Disguise," which Harlow notably didn't recognize when it was played during his recent Hot 97 interview.

"Queens' canceled but you could never cancel a queen / Crown concrete stone / An angel in disguise, I roam the earth, God," raps Brandy. "Like the son of Jehovah's own / I bear witness to my second coming."

Other lyrics on the response track find Brandy referencing her hit '90s sitcom Moesha and 41-year-old "brother Ray J" — a clear clap back to the viral clip of Harlow learning they're siblings on-air.

Earlier this month, Hot 97 radio hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg tested Harlow's musical knowledge during an interview by playing songs and asking him to name the title and artist. At one point, Darden played Brandy's "Angel in Disguise" for Harlow, thinking it'd be an easy win — but he didn't know the song.

Stylez tried hinting that she starred on a TV show, referring to Moesha, and Rosenberg then added, "Her brother is the reason why a lot of people are famous, you can argue," referencing Ray J's infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

"Who's Ray J's sister?" asked Harlow, Jeopardy style. "I didn't know they were siblings. Who is it?"

The hosts then told him the song was performed by Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood. After chalking Harlow's lack of knowledge up to his age, Darden asked, "​​You didn't know Brandy and Ray J were siblings?"

"Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody's ever told me that in my life. Nobody's ever told me that," replied Harlow, visibly shocked. "Y'all got a good clip off that one. Ray J and Brandy are siblings? I had no idea, bruh."

Harlow's prediction came true, as the interview clip went viral on social media, prompting a response from Brandy herself. Replying to a fan's repost of the Hot 97 video, the "I Wanna Be Down" singer tweeted, "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep."

"See, I can have a little fun too," continued Brandy in a follow-up tweet. "hehe…all love."

While many fans responded in jest to Brandy's tongue-in-cheek tweet, one fan replied, "Not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it's not that deep.