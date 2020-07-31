Brandy Releases First Album in Eight Years, Says It's Her 'Most Personal Album to Date'

Brandy is back!

On Friday, the R&B icon released her seventh studio album, b7, the singer's first album since 2012's Two Eleven.

According to a press release, Brandy's "15-track confessional" shows a new side of the singer, as she debuts her writing skills for the first time in her career.

The album, which was executively produced by Brandy along with DJ Camper and LaShawn Daniels, features collaborations with artists like Daniel Caesar on the song "Love Again" and Chance the Rapper on the hit "Baby Mama."

The singer also worked with her daughter, Sy'rai Smith, on the track "High Heels."

The rest of the tracklist is filled out with: "Saving All My Love," "Unconditional Oceans," "Rather Be," "All My Life, Pt. 1," "Lucid Dreams," "Borderline," "No Tomorrow," "Say Something," "All My Life, Pt. 2," "I Am More," "All My Life, Pt. 3," and "Bye Bipolar."

In the press release, the Grammy winner described her latest work as her "most personal album to date."

"Every song tells a story," she said.

In addition to dropping the album, the Grammy winner also released the music video for her single, "Borderline."

The video, which was directed by Derek Blanks, "illustrates the darker, emotional loneliness that can take over a romantic relationship," according to the release.

Brandy's new work was inspired by her previous albums, Never Say Never and Full Moon, which are both "revered as R&B blueprints."

"[b7] explores Brandy’s journey over the last few years, and how she came to be the resilient, spiritually grounded woman she is today," the release reads.