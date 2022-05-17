"I didn't know he rapped so I was just Poking," Brandy wrote in a follow-up tweet, responding to Jack Harlow not knowing she was related to Ray J during a recent Hot 97 interview

Brandy Reacts to Jack Harlow Learning She's Ray J's Sister: 'I Will Murk This Dude in Rap at 43'

During an interview with Hot 97's Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg uploaded to YouTube last week, the radio hosts tested the 24-year-old "First Class" rapper's musical knowledge by playing songs and asking him to name the title and artist. At one point, Darden played Brandy's "Angel in Disguise" for Harlow, thinking it'd be an easy win — but he didn't know the song.

Stylez tried hinting that she starred on a TV show, referring to Moesha, and Rosenberg then added, "Her brother is the reason why a lot of people are famous, you can argue," referencing Ray J's infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

"Who's Ray J's sister?" asked Harlow, Jeopardy style. "I didn't know they were siblings. Who is it?"

The hosts then told him the song was performed by Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood. After chalking Harlow's lack of knowledge up to his age, Darden asked, "​​You didn't know Brandy and Ray J were siblings?"

"Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody's ever told me that in my life. Nobody's ever told me that," replied Harlow, visibly shocked. "Y'all got a good clip off that one. Ray J and Brandy are siblings? I had no idea, bruh."

Harlow's prediction came true, as the interview clip went viral on social media, prompting a response from Brandy herself on Monday. Replying to a fan's repost of the Hot 97 video, the "I Wanna Be Down" singer tweeted, "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep."

"See, I can have a little fun too," continued Brandy in a follow-up tweet. "hehe…all love."

While many fans responded in jest to Brandy's tongue-in-cheek tweet, one fan replied, "Not you sat on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it's not that deep.

Ensuring her followers understood the lighthearted nature of her tweet, Brandy posted back to the fan. "I know I'm mad late… but it was a joke. I didn't know he rapped so I was just Poking," she wrote on Twitter. "but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago."

Elsewhere in Harlow's interview with Hot 97, Rosenberg cut him a break for not knowing Brandy and Ray J were related due to his age and explained their differing reference points for the musical siblings.

"It's such a random thing to slip through the cracks, but we all only know Ray J because he came along after Brandy," he said. "And by the way, when Brandy came along, this man [Harlow] wasn't born. Brandy came along in like '95."