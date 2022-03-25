The former housekeeper is also claiming she was not paid for her last two days of work

Brandy Sued for More Than $250,000 for Age Discrimination By Former Longtime Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood's former housekeeper has filed suit against the singer over wrongful termination and for violating state labor laws.

The former employee claims that Brandy, 43, fired her because she was too old, and that she is still owed money for work she already completed, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday.

In the documents, the housekeeper, identified as Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, claims she wasn't paid for her last two days of work, and is therefore now seeking over $250,000 in damages.

Castaneda claims she worked for the "Come a Little Closer" singer since 2002 and was paid $125 a day. She also claims Brandy violated California state labor laws, including failure to pay minimum wage, unpaid rest and meal periods, inaccurate wage statements, and more.

A rep for Brandy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In January, Brandy was involved in yet another legal battle when she and her stylist were sued by a fashion designer and store owner over a ring she was supposed to wear to the American Music Awards and never returned, according to TMZ and DailyMail.