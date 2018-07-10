Brandy took the 2018 Essence Festival stage in New Orleans over the weekend and let the crowd in on a little inside information: what’s mine is not yours.

The singer, 39, ended the performance of her 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine” with a never-before-heard rendition. Changing the lyrics from “the boy is mine” to “the song is mine,” fans gathered the switch-up was a dig at Monica, who originally collaborated with her on the track.

“The Boy Is Mine” was released as a joint single in 1998 and included on Brandy’s second studio album Never Say Never. Just one month later, Monica, 37, also released the track as the lead single from her sophomore album titled The Boy Is Mine.

The song marked the first No. 1 Hot 100 hit for both artists, where it spent 13 weeks at the top of the chart. Additionally, singers also took home an award for best R&B performance by a duo or group at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

But the unspoken rivalry spiraled out of control when Brandy appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to perform the track without Monica, which possibly was a jab at her for using the song’s title for the name of her album.

After reports surfaced about a physical altercation that occurred between the two singers as they rehearsed for the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1998, their respective managers eventually released a joint statement addressing the so-called feud and blaming the media for the “disturbing” rumors, and believed the “ongoing negativity [was] totally unfair.”

Although the two reunited to collaborate on their 2012 track “It All Belongs to Me,” fans wondered if that was just the message Brandy was trying to send this time around.

When will Brandy realize that Monica don’t give a damn? 😂 girl let it go… — Lisa Bonet (@SincerelyyNadia) July 8, 2018

Every three or so months, Brandy goes after Monica. Nothing provokes it. She's just timed that way, lol. — G. Cracker (@juicencrackers) July 8, 2018

The only time Brandy & Monica ever trend is when it comes to this stupid 20+ year old feud. pic.twitter.com/nbN1w4SmCC — Craig (@ThaCRAIGGLEZ) July 8, 2018

What’s so disturbing though is that Brandy CONSTANTLY has Monica on her brain. Monica literally be minding her business, raising her kids, enjoying her husband, and showing love and supporting her friends. I don’t understand why Brandy is so obsessed with Monica. I don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/ObcQKAUqnp — Manny K. Soul (@MannyKSoul) July 8, 2018

The ONLY time Monica mentions Brandy’s name is when she’s asked about her or when she’s paying respects to her while performing The Boy Is Mine. Monica literally says often that Brandy is one of the best to ever do it. And Brandy pulls stunts like this! So disrespectful. — Manny K. Soul (@MannyKSoul) July 9, 2018

The Brandy and Monica beef started when I was 11. I'll be 31 next month. This has got to stop😂 pic.twitter.com/e4EK2DyJIX — Joy (@BlaqueZack) July 8, 2018

I love both Brandy and Monica equally. Their voices are dope. Still confused about this beef tho. — Lynne (@a_lynnedividual) July 8, 2018

There's something, like, reassuring and orderly about Brandy still trying Monica after all these years. The sun rises, the wind blows, and Brandy shades Monica. Like clockwork. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) July 8, 2018

Actual footage of Brandy still beefing with Monica 20 years later. 😱😅 pic.twitter.com/4tXenu9u7S — Devén Marvell (@StairwayToDeven) July 8, 2018

After Brandy’s 2016 Soul Train Awards retrospective, the feud was sparked once again when Brandy changed the lyrics to “Talk About Our Love” to include references to someone “talking ish” and having their whole “fan base jump in” on Instagram. Monica was quick to downplay any rivalry, complimenting Brandy on her performance. “I will forever respect the legend she is & the history we created. All of you guys do the same. She’s a vocal beast and we’re both great in our own right!! This is her moment. She earned and deserves it. No mention or @ of my name needed !!”