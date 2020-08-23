Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Verzuz battle between Brandy and Monica will take place Monday 8 p.m. ET on Instagram and Apple Music

Brandy and Monica to Face Off in Verzuz Battle: 'This Will Be Historical'

Brandy and Monica will be going head-to-head!

The R&B singers, who collaborated on the 1998 smash hit “The Boy Is Mine," will faceoff in the next Verzuz battle on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Instagram and Apple Music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Get ready for the queens!" the official Verzuz Instagram wrote on Saturday alongside a split image of the singers' faces.

Brandy, 41, and Monica, 39, also teased the upcoming Verzuz battle on their respective Instagram pages, with Brandy calling it "history."

"Thank you @monicadenise and @verzuztv for making this happen. Let’s celebrate!!!!" the Moesha star wrote.

Monica reiterated Brandy's positive sentiments about the collaboration, writing on her own post, "This will be historical .... It’s an honor @brandy."

In another post, Monica encouraged fans to start chiming in with their requests: "What songs would you all like to see us bring to @verzuztv !! Celebrating these catalogs is for the culture with love! From Young Women to Adult Women we’ve been with y’all! Name the songs you love."

The Verzuz battle was launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Previous matchups have been between Babyface and Teddy Riley, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh and T-Pain and Lil Jon.

Image zoom Brandy and Monica Kwaku Alston

Brandy, whose new album B7 is now out, opened up to PEOPLE this month about how she has found joy after years of struggling with depression.

"I've been through so, so much," she said. "I've struggled with losing myself in ways where I didn't feel like I could figure it out."

The Grammy winner, who rose to fame when she was just 15, added, "I felt like I didn't have the space to grow and to grow up in a safe way. I had to deal with so many other opinions about what I should do, how I should be and what I should look like. And that can get tough when you're trying to find your own voice."

Image zoom Brandy Derek Blanks

In the decades since she became a star, Brandy has dealt with public controversies, tragedy and multiple heartbreaks, all of which took a toll on her and her mental health.

However, Brandy credits her loved ones — most notably 18-year-old daughter Sy'rai — for helping her overcome and avoid other pitfalls of fame over the years.