Brandy Feels Like She's 'Reliving My Childhood' as She Records New Disney Song: 'It's Unbelievable'

"I want them to feel like no matter where you are in your life, the present moment is a gift," Brandy says of her new track "Starting Now"

Brandy is re-living her Cinderella days!

The beloved R&B singer, who starred as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella during the '90s, makes her return to Disney as she records a new song, "Starting Now," alongside producer Oak Felder.

"I can't believe this is happening all over again. I feel like I'm reliving my childhood," the 42-year-old says in a behind-the-scenes clip. "I got a chance to be the first Black princess when I was 16. I got the call from Whitney Houston. It's all coming back around. It's just really unbelievable."

Brandy released the new song, which taps into the different personalities and stories of each of the Disney princesses for the yearlong Ultimate Princess Celebration, on Friday.

brandy Credit: Christian Thompson/ Disneyland Resort

"I am so excited to be working with Disney and to represent these amazing princesses that we all have grown to love and to be chosen to do such a fantastic song," says Brandy, who visited Disneyland earlier this week. "And Oak Felder being the producer, it's just been such a great experience so far. And I'm just so honored to be here."

"It's empowering," she adds of the song. "It's going to reach a lot of people because the more people you can reach with this kind of energy, kindness and love and an inspirational song because this is what the world needs. The world needs a lot of love right now."

Talking about what Disney princesses represent, Brandy described them as "dreamers" that evoke kindness and love.