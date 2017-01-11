Jenner tells PEOPLE that he wrote "In the Stars" for his wife after the birth of their daughter

Brandon and Leah Jenner‘s romance has inspired sweet melodies.

Brandon released the new music video for his track “In the Stars” – which he wrote for Leah after they welcomed daughter Eva, now 17 months – on Wednesday.

In the clip, which has a home movie quality, the couple goes to a carnival, where they embrace and smooch while on several amusement rides including a Ferris wheel and swings.

“These simple words don’t scratch the surface darling / you’ll never need to face the world alone,” Brandon sings. “I’m always here to overcome your fears with you / inside my arms you have a home.”

“In the Stars” is the latest single off of Brandon’s debut solo EP, Burning Ground.

“I wrote ‘In the Stars’ for Lea last year after we had our daughter Eva together,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s amazing how my love for her has only grown over the years! Seeing Leah flourish as a mother has elevated my respect, not only for her, but for women everywhere.”

Jenner tells PEOPLE about his vision for the video. “I jsut wanted to capture her in the simple moments,” he says. “It is in these moments that I feel so lucky to be able to share my life with someone so funny, charming, loving and selfless. I felt that our local fair was the perfect place for us to just be ourselves. I hope the video captured that.”

Leah and Brandon tied the knot in May 2012. Brandon is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, while Leah’s father is Eagles guitarist Don Felder.