Brandon Jenner Defends Brody After He Received Backlash for Referring to Caitlyn as ‘He’ on Hills

Brandon Jenner is defending his younger brother Brody after the DJ received backlash for referring to his dad Caitlyn as “he” on the premiere episode of The Hills.

On Monday night’s episode, Brody, 35, spoke about Caitlyn’s transition, saying: “My dad, he also became a woman — don’t want to forget about that one. I had been dating Kaitlynn Carter for four-and-a-half years, and my dad came out and said that he wanted to be called Caitlyn.”

In a new interview with Channel Q Radio’s “Let’s Go There,” Brandon, 38, defended his brother and encouraged fans — who accused Brody of misgendering Caitlyn — to “teach through encouragement” instead of “tearing somebody down.”

“Accidents happen and people slip up and you shouldn’t shame them for it. There’s not an ill intention,” said Brandon about Brody.

According to Stonewall.org, deadnaming is when “people refer to a trans person using the name they had before they transitioned,” and “misgendering is when someone refers to a trans person using the gender they were assigned at birth instead of their real gender.” Both are “deeply hurtful” to trans people when done deliberately, adds the site.

In the interview, Brandon also opened up about conversations he had with Caitlyn about continuing to call her “dad” following the reveal of her transition in 2015.

“By no means am I an expert on the subject. I only have my own personal experience, and in my own personal experience, this was a conversation I had with dad, which was, ‘You can still call me “Dad.”‘ There’s a part of me that relates to being your father at one point in my life, and you can still call me “Dad,”‘ Brandon recalls Caitlyn saying. “So that’s the understanding that we have with each other, which makes sense, so I think that that’s correct.”

Brandon’s half-sisters Kylie and Kendall — who also call Caitlyn dad — had similar conversations with Caitlyn. On the first Father’s Day the family celebrated following Caitlyn’s reveal on the cover of Vanity Fair, Kylie wished her a Happy Father’s Day on Instagram with sweet words Caitlyn seemingly told her daughter.

Wrote Kylie: “Happy Father’s Day my little light of sunshine. ‘You can still call me dad, Kylie. No matter what I’m always going to be your father. That’s never going to change.'”