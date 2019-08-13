Fans are wondering if Brandi Cyrus‘ Instagram words of wisdom may be alluding to her sister Miley Cyrus’ recent split from Liam Hemsworth.

Less than a year after tying the knot, Miley and Hemsworth have decided to call it quits, a rep confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Saturday.

Rumors of a split between Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, began after the “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring. A source tells PEOPLE the two actually split months prior.

Two days after the news broke, Brandi, 32, posted a vacation photo to social media with a seemingly cryptic caption which could be in response to her younger sister’s split.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness,” she wrote.

“In time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it,” Brandi added.

Brandi had previously made a comment in reply to one of her sister’s posts amid the split.

The “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host replied to Miley’s Instagram post where she is wearing multiple bracelets and necklaces, but no wedding ring.

“Boooooooooooooom!” Brandi wrote.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

While their decision to split may have caught fans off guard, those close to the couple weren’t taken aback.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” a source told PEOPLE.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source added. “It’s not surprising at all.”